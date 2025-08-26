iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $645.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.23 and its 200-day moving average is $592.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $649.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.