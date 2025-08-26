iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Raised by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.3%

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.0040 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.3580.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

