iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Stock Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,882,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 16.3% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.74% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,812,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

