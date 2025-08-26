Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $243,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $570.32 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

