Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up about 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $8.5650 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

