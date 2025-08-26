Insider Buying: REA Group (ASX:REA) Insider Purchases 14,998 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson purchased 14,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$261.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,920,777.16.
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Owen Wilson sold 2,839 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$260.56, for a total value of A$739,735.52.
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Owen Wilson sold 7,283 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.10, for a total value of A$1,806,883.17.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Owen Wilson sold 2,717 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.24, for a total value of A$674,462.65.
- On Friday, August 15th, Owen Wilson sold 4,998 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$251.15, for a total value of A$1,255,242.70.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$243.45, for a total value of A$613,985.94.
The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
