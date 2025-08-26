Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) Insider Purchases 137,500 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$100,375.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

