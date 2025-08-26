Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) Insider Purchases 137,500 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$100,375.00.
Polymetals Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95.
About Polymetals Resources
