ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ferrari by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $468.4310 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

