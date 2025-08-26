i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 6,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $218,916.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $123,295.56. This trade represents a 63.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.06 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.32.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

