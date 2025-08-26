Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

HDSN opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

