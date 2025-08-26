HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.0357.
HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Trading Down 1.2%
NYSE:HUBS opened at $468.4960 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,036.94, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.63. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $418.34 and a 12 month high of $881.13.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
