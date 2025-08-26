Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 779 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,105,000. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,957,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MDY opened at $590.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $575.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

