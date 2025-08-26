Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $97,050.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,303.94. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $69,038.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,554 shares of company stock worth $17,333,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

