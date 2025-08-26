Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,505,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Morningstar by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.99, for a total transaction of $1,913,927.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,324,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,632,040.83. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,619 shares of company stock worth $19,241,523. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

