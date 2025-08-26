Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 122.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

FirstService Stock Up 0.2%

FirstService stock opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $201.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.