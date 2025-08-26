Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $70.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

