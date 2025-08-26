Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1,176.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $134.6950 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

