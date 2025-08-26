Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,063 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,004 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 185.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Veritas lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

