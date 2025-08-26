Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,213 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,357,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,189,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,276,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 452,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $458.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.64 and its 200 day moving average is $403.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.53 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESLT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

