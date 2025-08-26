Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 229,876 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 440.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 138,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 330.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

