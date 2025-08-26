Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,335 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $37.8150 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

