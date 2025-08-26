Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 34,381 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7,798.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $114.9430 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

