Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0%

Honeywell International stock opened at $220.61 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.