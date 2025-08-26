Hershey Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 63,994 Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Warby Parker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,549,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Warby Parker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,322,000 after buying an additional 840,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 759,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $8,124,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $26.1970 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

