Head to Head Review: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) versus Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Teekay Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $2.08 billion 0.68 $319.92 million $2.36 4.99 Teekay Tankers $1.23 billion 1.33 $403.67 million $8.05 5.92

Dividends

Teekay Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Costamare. Costamare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Costamare pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teekay Tankers pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teekay Tankers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Costamare and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 1 0 0 2.00 Teekay Tankers 1 0 2 1 2.75

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus price target of $50.6667, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Teekay Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 17.10% 13.67% 6.95% Teekay Tankers 28.94% 11.48% 10.33%

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Costamare on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services. It also engages management of vessels, procurement, and equipment rental businesses. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

