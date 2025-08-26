Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of C3.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 16 1 2.78 C3.ai 5 8 2 1 1.94

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $62.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. C3.ai has a consensus price target of $27.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 60.59%. Given C3.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00% C3.ai -74.21% -33.51% -27.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and C3.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.61 $483.68 million $1.63 29.75 C3.ai $389.06 million 5.90 -$288.70 million ($2.24) -7.63

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats C3.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

