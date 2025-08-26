Head to Head Analysis: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.11% 16.35% 1.45% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than California First Leasing.

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and California First Leasing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $195.96 million 2.66 $36.97 million $7.99 11.84 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

