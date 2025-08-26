HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBT. Hovde Group raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.63.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

