Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

