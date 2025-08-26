Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 72.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.4950 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

