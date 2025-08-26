Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.16 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.36). Ground Rents Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 10,492 shares traded.

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.60.

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX (6.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 413.74%.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

