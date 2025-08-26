Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.0769.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.2%

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,675.52. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.