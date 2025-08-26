Greif (GEF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greif stock opened at $66.4950 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Greif has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $136,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,585.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,838.24. This represents a 71.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $6,448,252. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

