Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 182,743 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

