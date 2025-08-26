Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 293.15 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 205 and a 1-year high of GBX 438.80. The stock has a market cap of £44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

