Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.52 and traded as high as C$77.41. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$75.83, with a volume of 204,932 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

