Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $189.01 and last traded at $188.21. Approximately 49,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 931,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.28.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Generac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

