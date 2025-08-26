GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up approximately 2.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GATX were worth $201,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GATX by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GATX by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in GATX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,974 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

