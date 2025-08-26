Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Announces Earnings Results

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 42.83% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. Gaotu Techedu updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $3.7950 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,996,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 57.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 157.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 958,782 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3,628.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 767,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

