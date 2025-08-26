Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 46,802 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,802 shares during the period. Enpro makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.86% of Enpro worth $63,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Enpro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 338,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,809,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enpro by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 186,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth about $28,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,287.32. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $231.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

