Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,202 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $123,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $232.2290 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.80 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.