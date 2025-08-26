Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.85% of Ingles Markets worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 211.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $818,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Summer Road LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $2,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

