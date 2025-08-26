Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Textron makes up about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $103,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 973,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Textron by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Textron by 7.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Textron by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $80.7650 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

