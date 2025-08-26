Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of AMETEK worth $109,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

