Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Strattec Security worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 44,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 217.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Strattec Security Corporation has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.99. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

