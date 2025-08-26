Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Otter Tail by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

