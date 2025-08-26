Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Crane $CR

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $119,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $192.2370 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $171.20. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

