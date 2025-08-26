Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 64,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Melius began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

