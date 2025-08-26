Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $97.0530 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

