Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Ameren worth $49,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,693,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 57.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 375.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Ameren by 154.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $100.8870 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

